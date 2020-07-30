Crews responding to possible drowning near Morris Island Lighthouse

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders are on the scene of a possible drowning near the Morris Island Lighthouse.

According to Folly Beach Public Safety Director, Chief Gilreath’s office, bystanders were able to retrieve one man from the water and administered CPR before EMS first responders arrived.

EMS transported the man to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

We are following this developing story.

