CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Wednesday evening to a large fire at a Johns Island apartment complex under construction.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, crews were sent to Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation around 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses reported that flames could be seen from across the harbor as well as on the Ravenel Bridge. The sky around the area appeared to be lit orange.

The Charleston Police Department has shut down Maybank Highway from Riverland Drive to River Road. The Stono Bridge is blocked as well.

