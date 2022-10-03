CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston.

According to dispatch, the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. By 3:30 p.m., the fire was out.

The impacted structures appeared to be two two-story homes on Reid Street near America Street.

CFD Chief Mike Julazadeh said that one of the homes was unoccupied at the time. There were residents in the second home when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape uninjured.

The Charleston Police Department shut down nearby Reid Street and America Street as crews worked to get the fire under control. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.