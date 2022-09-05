JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews located the body of a missing boater near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded to an unoccupied boat around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club.

Crews stopped the boat and determined the boater missing.

Crews accompanied by a Coast Guard helicopter searched the area Sunday night and Monday morning.

SCDNR recovered the body from the water just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Law enforcement will remain on the scene as SCNDR investigates.

The boater’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.