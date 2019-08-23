Missing CofC student found on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, (WCBD) — A missing College of Charleston student was found on Sullivan’s Island early Friday morning.

The 18-year-old girl was found walking on Middle Street and brought to the station by a “good Samaritan”.

She was checked out by Sullivan’s Fire and Rescue before being transported to MUSC.

A Charleston County ambulance has arrived to the @TownofSI police station. Officers say it is likely the student will receive medical treatment once she is check out by Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue. pic.twitter.com/lPjgu7fWBy — Temple Ricke (@templerickeWCBD) August 23, 2019

According to Coast Guard officials, she was out with friends on the beach walking towards the water when she went missing.

The call came in just before 12:30 a.m.

