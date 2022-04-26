CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching Tuesday night for an overdue boater near Limehouse Boat Landing.

According to the US Coast Guard, the boater left around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and was supposed to return around sunset. Family and friends said that they have not heard from the boater.

The Coast Guard launched a response boat from station Charleston Tuesday night and a helicopter from station Savannah is coming to assist with the search.

A message is being broadcast across all marine radios asking boaters to keep an eye out.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.