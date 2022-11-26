CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A firefighter was injured Friday night as crews worked in “defensive mode” to tame a fire on Catawba Road.

According to St. Andrews Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure on Catawba Road at 9:33 p.m. Friday for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames at the structure.

St. Andrews Fire Department says firefighters worked in “defensive mode due to the heavy fire involvement and a supply line being served.”

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Officials say this is the second fire at this structure. Crews responded to a fire at this location in early October.

The City of Charleston Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the St. Andrews Fire Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Department.