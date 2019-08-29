Crews to complete major phase of Wando River Bridge rehabilitation project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is completing a major phase of the I-526 Wando River Bridge rehabilitation project.

The strengthening of the eastbound bridge will finish this week, allowing the eastbound truck climbing lane to open up for traffic, according to officials.

This will be the first time traffic will be open since the rehabilitation work began in May 2018.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation stated in a tweet that installation of the additional tendon, seven-wire strands housed a conduit covering cement grout, has been completed on the eastbound bridge.

Lanes were temporarily closed Wednesday evening so crews could complete repairs. The overall project to strengthen and add redundancy to the engineering of the Wando River Bridge spans is on schedule for completion in early 2020.

The SCDOT has worked to fix the bridges since a snapped cable closed the westbound side for weeks in 2018.