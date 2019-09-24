Crews to conduct overnight lane closures for repairs of the Wando River Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Repairs are expected to continue Tuesday night on the James B. Edwards bridge which carries I-526 between Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island.

The work stems from a snapped cable which shut down the westbound side for weeks in 2018.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on repairs and updates to the bridge for months after those westbound lanes reopened to traffic in June.

Beginning Tuesday through Friday, rolling lane closures will be performed on the westbound lanes of I-526. The closures will take place intermittently between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. beginning at US Highway 17 in Mt. Pleasant and proceeding west on I-526 toward the Wando River.

Beginning Wednesday, September 25th, single-lane closures will be installed nightly on the Eastbound Bridge to crews can make repairs. The closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 a.m. each day for the next three weeks.

The SC Highway Patrol will be on site directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic.