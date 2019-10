SCDOT along with the city of Charleston’s Department of Traffic and Transportation is replacing outdated equipment at Sycamore Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that the replacing of the equipment will be held between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution at the intersection.

Officers from the Charleston Police Department will be on scene assisting with traffic control, Francis added.