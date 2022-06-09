CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday evening auto-pedestrian collision.

CCSO said that the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Highway 17 North at Sewee Road.

The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) closed a portion of the roadway as crews worked to clear the scene.

Highway 19 North was closed in front of Dollar General as of 10:00 p.m.

The patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.