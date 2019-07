EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are responding to an active structure fire on Edisto Beach.

Crews with Edisto Beach Fire Department and St. Paul’s Fire District are on scene in the 3000 block of Lee Street.

No other details were provided.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.