UPDATE: CFD responds to fire at apartment building adjacent to Confederate Home and College on Broad Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE:

Charleston County Fire Department conducted a media briefing following a fire at an apartment building adjacent to the Confederate Home and College on Broad Street in Downtown Charleston.

Officials said that they were able to quickly contain the fire to the third floor of the building.

Two dogs were rescued and taken to the vet. No other injuries were reported.

10 residents were displaced by the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

ORIGINAL:

Charleston Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Broad Street in Downtown Charleston.

A call came into Charleston County dispatch around 3:50 p.m.

Crews quickly contained the fire after hitting both sides of the building with water. There was a lot of dark and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Broad Street between Church and Meeting is closed to traffic as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

BREAKING: Fire Rescue has come on scene at the Confederate Home Fire. So far no one has been evacuated from the building. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/oWwYIz6j08 — Cait Przetak (@CaitPrzetakWCBD) February 4, 2020

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.