MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) on Monday prevented a vehicle fire from spreading to the surrounding forest.

According to AMFD, crews were on scene at 10047 Old Georgetown Road around 2:20 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 2:40 p.m.

Responders said that “several small buildings and the forest [were] exposed to the fire,” but they were able to get the fire under control.

