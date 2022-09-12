NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday morning, hundreds of CSU cadets climbed the steps of Whitfield Stadium in remembrance of 9/11 first responders.

The stair climb honors the 343 police officers, firefighters, and medics who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, in saving citizens trapped inside the Twin Towers amid the terrorist attacks.

Unfortunately, several first responders did not make it out before the towers fell.

On Monday, participating cadets walked the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,071 stairs of the World Trade Center.