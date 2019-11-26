CSU Baseball head coach will not return for 2020 season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Southern Buccaneers baseball team will be getting a new head coach for the new year, according to the CSU website.

The CSU Athletic Director, Jeff Barber, announced Tuesday that head coach Adam Ward will not be returning for the 2020 season. Barber thanked Ward for his “tireless work and commitment…, class and integrity”.

Ward has spent eight years with the CSU baseball team, serving first as a pitching coach, then becoming the head coach in 2017. As head coach, Ward led the team to postseason successes in both 2018 and 2019 and garnered the most tournament wins in almost two decades. Ward thanked the organization for the priceless relationships he formed, and said he was “looking forward to following their success this spring”.

Effective December 31, associate head coach/recruiting coordinator, George Schaefer, will temporarily assume the position of head coach. CSU plans to continue the search for a new head coach this spring. Schaefer is a former CSU baseball player himself and hopes to continue the good work.