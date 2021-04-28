CSU hosting commencement ceremonies for Class of 2021, Class of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) _ Charleston Southern University (CSU) will host two in-person commencement ceremonies this weekend, both on CSU’s Buccaneer Field.

The ceremony on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. will honor this year’s graduating class, the Class of 2021. There are over 700 graduates in the Class of 2021 and 534 will be in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony.

On Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., 150 alumni from the Class of 2020 will have a make-up ceremony after last year’s in-person ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Each graduate will receive two guest tickets. Masks will be worn by everyone and social distancing will be practiced.

The events will be livestreamed at this link.