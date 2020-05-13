CSU introduces COVID-19 student relief program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) is offering both on campus and commuter students financial assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four main areas of assistance have been established: CARES Act student grants, board rebates, room rebates, and the COVID-19 student emergency care fund.

CSU received federal grants through the Coronavirus Aid, RElief, and EConomic Security (CARES) Act to be used “to assist students who experienced a financial hardship due to campus closure…with eligible expenses…such as food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare, and childcare.” The grants will be distributed in two phases: first to all “Pell-eligible students who were not fully online prior to the pandemic,” then to students who “did not receive sufficient funding to cover eligible expenses through phase one.” Phase one grants will be awarded automatically, while phase two grants will require an application.

Board rebates will be given to Spring 2020 residential students in the form of prorated credits. The amounts will vary “based on the amount of financial aid received to cover room and board charges” and will be calculated “based on actual food service costs eliminated from the date the student vacated the residence hall.” Refund checks will be issued to recent graduates.

Residential students will also receive partial room rebates for the Spring 2020 semester. They will follow the same criteria as board rebates.

The COVID-19 student emergency care fund is separate from the CARES Act grants, and is funded “through the generosity of university donors.” Students in need of food, housing, medicine, travel, education-related expenses including scholarship support, and other needs are eligible to apply. The Student Care Committee will evaluate applications and distribute funds as appropriate.