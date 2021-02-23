CSU pauses athletic activities through March 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) on Tuesday announced an immediate pause on all athletic activities through March 1 “due to contact tracing and positive cases within the Charleston Southern Athletic Department.”

Practices are expected to resume March 1 and competition is expected to resume March 4.

CSU said that the following events will be impacted:

February 24

  • Men’s Basketball vs. USC Upstate

February 25

  • Women’s Tennis vs. College of Charleston
  • Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

February 26

  • Volleyball vs. USC Upstate
  • Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate
  • Football Blue-Gold Scrimmage
  • Softball at Chanticleer Classic

February 27

  • Track at Eye Opener at Savannah State
  • Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate
  • Men’s Basketball at Big South Conference Championships (First Round)
  • Softball at Chanticleer Classic
  • Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)

February 28

  • Women’s Tennis at Davidson
  • Women’s Soccer vs. UNC Asheville
  • Softball at Chanticleer Classic
  • Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
  • Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)

March 1

  • Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic

March 2

  • Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
  • Men’s Golf  – Head to Head at Heron Point

March 3

  • Women’s Tennis vs. Campbell
  • Women’s Soccer at Winthrop

The university did not indicate whether the impacted events would be rescheduled.

