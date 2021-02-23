CSU pauses athletic activities through March 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) on Tuesday announced an immediate pause on all athletic activities through March 1 “due to contact tracing and positive cases within the Charleston Southern Athletic Department.”
Practices are expected to resume March 1 and competition is expected to resume March 4.
CSU said that the following events will be impacted:
February 24
- Men’s Basketball vs. USC Upstate
February 25
- Women’s Tennis vs. College of Charleston
- Volleyball vs. USC Upstate
February 26
- Volleyball vs. USC Upstate
- Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate
- Football Blue-Gold Scrimmage
- Softball at Chanticleer Classic
February 27
- Track at Eye Opener at Savannah State
- Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate
- Men’s Basketball at Big South Conference Championships (First Round)
- Softball at Chanticleer Classic
- Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)
February 28
- Women’s Tennis at Davidson
- Women’s Soccer vs. UNC Asheville
- Softball at Chanticleer Classic
- Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
- Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)
March 1
- Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
March 2
- Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
- Men’s Golf – Head to Head at Heron Point
March 3
- Women’s Tennis vs. Campbell
- Women’s Soccer at Winthrop
The university did not indicate whether the impacted events would be rescheduled.