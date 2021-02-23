CSU pauses athletic activities through March 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) on Tuesday announced an immediate pause on all athletic activities through March 1 “due to contact tracing and positive cases within the Charleston Southern Athletic Department.”

Practices are expected to resume March 1 and competition is expected to resume March 4.

CSU said that the following events will be impacted:

February 24

Men’s Basketball vs. USC Upstate

February 25

Women’s Tennis vs. College of Charleston

Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

February 26

Volleyball vs. USC Upstate

Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate

Football Blue-Gold Scrimmage

Softball at Chanticleer Classic

February 27

Track at Eye Opener at Savannah State

Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate

Men’s Basketball at Big South Conference Championships (First Round)

Softball at Chanticleer Classic

Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)

February 28

Women’s Tennis at Davidson

Women’s Soccer vs. UNC Asheville

Softball at Chanticleer Classic

Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic

Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)

March 1

Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic

March 2

Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic

Men’s Golf – Head to Head at Heron Point

March 3

Women’s Tennis vs. Campbell

Women’s Soccer at Winthrop

The university did not indicate whether the impacted events would be rescheduled.