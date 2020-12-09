CSU pauses men’s basketball due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) Men’s Basketball on Wednesday announced that the program will pause temporarily following a positive COVID-19 test.

Saturday’s game against Duke and Tuesday’s game against North Carolina Central are postponed until further notice.

According to CSU, “a Tier-1 individual, non-player tested positive and was immediately isolated.” The team is now “going through testing protocols and contact tracing in accordance with NCAA, Big South, Charleston Southern, and local health guidelines.”

Coach Barclay Radebaugh said “when we decided to play our season, we set the standard that the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff are our priority.” He continued, saying “I am thankful for the commitment that CSU has made to provide an extensive and well-thought-out testing program for our team.”

The team will resume activities “when it is safe to do so,” although a timeline has not yet been announced.