CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) announced Wednesday that a class of 1998 alumnus has been selected as the new president.

B. Keith Faulkner was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees as the university’s fourth president.

Following a nationwide search for a candidate “who held a demonstrable history of living the Christian faith,” the board decided Faulkner is best positioned to lead the school.

Board Chair Judy Hertz said “the uniqueness of Keith Faulkner’s combination of receiving his degrees at Christian institutions and working at Christian colleges first as a professor and then as a dean at the world’s largest Christian college equipped him to understand the day-to-day challenges of our faculty and staff.”

Faulkner is a U.S. Navy Veteran and has over 20 years of experience in higher education, including at Liberty University, where he doubled law school enrollment in five years.

“Serving a cause and a place that you love is an opportunity like no other, and I commit to work hard every day to expose the light of CSU to any and all who will see it,” Faulkner said of returning to his alma mater.

His term is set to begin in October.