CSU to launch 10 month accelerated MBA program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University is launching an accelerated online MBA program for graduate students.

According to a press release, the program will be available starting in the fall of 2020. The inaugural program will have 22 students.

Semesters will be seven weeks long, enabling students to take four courses each semester instead of the traditional two courses.

CSU said that ideal candidates for the program are recent graduates or professionals with flexible schedules, as they “must be able to dedicate a considerable amount of time to their graduate work at an accelerated pace.”

Those who wish to apply for priority admission must submit their applications by April 15. The regular admission deadline is July 1.

For those who prefer a more traditional path, CSU is also offering a “flex” MBA program, which can be completed in as little as 17 months. Students on the flex path can take online and on campus courses, most of which are seven-week semester courses as well.