CSU to provide on-campus healthcare to students, employees this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University students will have access to on-campus healthcare through a partnership with Fetter Health Care this fall.

According to a news release Wednesday, the non-profit healthcare organization, which has provided countless COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Lowcountry, will provide a mobile unit to the CSU community on a nearly weekly basis.

The services will be provided on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at the Russell Horseshoe.

“CSU wanted to offer convenient and affordable healthcare services to our students and CSU family,” Vice President for Student Life Clark Carter said. “The partnership with Fetter allows us to bring these services directly to our campus, even more convenient during the pandemic.”

Insurance information will be collected on everyone, CSU said it will cover the co-pay for residential undergraduate and graduate students. They said faculty, staff, commuters, and part-time students are individually responsible for copays.

Fetter will also offer community COVID-19 testing twice per week through the end of September at select sites in the Charleston area.