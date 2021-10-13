CSX Transportation announces railway crossing closures for maintenance and repair, expected November 8

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three railway crossing closures in North Charleston have been announced by CSX Transportation so crews can conduct maintenance and repair.

Closures have been announced at the following crossings:

CSX says that the closures will necessitate traffic to be rerouted. Signs will be installed to mark detours.

Closures are expected to start on or around November 8th and will last for at least three but no more than five days.

Those who must travel through the listed crossings during the closure period may request special accommodations. Those who require special accommodations should contact Erika Nickell at (229) 262-4394.

