Cummins Turbo Technologies announces $10.7M expansion, new jobs in North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturing and distribution company announced a $10.7 million expansion in Charleston County.

Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business segment of Cummins Inc., announced plans to expand its turbocharger manufacturing operations and create 252 new jobs.

“It is always exciting to see a business operating in South Carolina have this kind of success, and we couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Cummins Turbo Technologies on their expansion in Charleston County,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This $10.7 million investment and the 252 jobs created from it are huge wins for the Palmetto State.”

The company will operate out of two locations on Palmetto Commerce Parkway, allowing the company the flexibility to optimize its network between remanufactured and new turbocharger products; leverage manufacturing capabilities and capital in one geographic location; and improve cost competitiveness of both remanufactured and new turbos, according to Gov. McMaster’s office.

“As one of Charleston County’s most long-standing corporate citizens, Cummins Turbo Technologies has been a major employer in our community for the past 30 years,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor. “We applaud their steadfast and long-standing commitment to our county and look forward to a continued partnership.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Cummins Turbo Technologies team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

“Our workforce at our Charleston Turbo Plant is critical to making Cummins Turbo Technologies the world-leader in air handling for commercial vehicles by exhibiting the teamwork and excellence necessary to deliver innovative, reliable turbocharger solutions. Our investment in the Charleston area will help us optimize our footprint and continue to be the top choice of our global customers,” said Cummins Turbo Technologies Vice President Shon Wright.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Charleston County a $500,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.