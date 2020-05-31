Curfews enacted in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City and County leaders have enacted curfews for Sunday night to mitigate the potential for demonstrations to turn violent, as they did on Saturday night. All curfews run from Sunday, May 31 to Monday, June 1.

Charleston County has issued a countywide curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The City of Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and North Charleston all said that they are aligning with the county.

Summerville leaders held a meeting on Sunday afternoon, but have not yet decided whether to enact a curfew.

The City of Walterboro has enacted a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

We will continue updating this story as more decisions are made.