Cycling now part of curriculum at two CCSD schools





CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two schools in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) are incorporating cycling to their PE programs “as a means to help students achieve academic, health, and social success.”

St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School began the program last year, after receiving “a fleet of 26 mountain bikes from The Specialized Foundation’s Riding for Focus cycling program.”

Deer Park Middle School will begin the program at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The curriculum focuses on “riding etiquette, decision making, and best practices” as well as bike safety and maintenance.

Audra Pinckney, instructional coach at St. James-Santee, said that “the specialized biking curriculum addresses issues of focus, depression, struggles at school, etc…We use the curriculum in a personal way.” Pinckney tells the students to “ride out their struggles” and says that by the end of the lesson, “the students are laughing and smiling and ready to tackle the day.”

The students go from practicing in the gym to on nearby trails. At the end of the year, local law enforcement will assist with a “road readiness” evaluation.