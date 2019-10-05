Daniel Island Ferry to unveil its latest addition at Waterfest on the Waterfront

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Daniel Island Ferry will christen the newest addition to its fleet on October 5.

As part of Waterfest on the Waterfront, the ferry service will introduce “Indigo”, a 45-foot custom catamaran to bring people on the 15 minute ride to and from the downtown area.

The all-weather vessel has an enclosed cabin with heat and air-conditioning.

Commuters are expected to make use of the round trip service.

The unveiling happens on Saturday, October 5 at 11:30 A.M. at the Wando River Dock off River Landing Drive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES