Daniel Island Ferry to unveil its latest addition at Waterfest on the Waterfront

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Daniel Island Ferry will christen the newest addition to its fleet on October 5.

As part of Waterfest on the Waterfront, the ferry service will introduce “Indigo”, a 45-foot custom catamaran to bring people on the 15 minute ride to and from the downtown area.

The all-weather vessel has an enclosed cabin with heat and air-conditioning.

Commuters are expected to make use of the round trip service.

The unveiling happens on Saturday, October 5 at 11:30 A.M. at the Wando River Dock off River Landing Drive.