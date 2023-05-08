CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been one year since former Charleston County deputy Emily Pelletier ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle, killing a woman and her two daughters.

A memorial service to honor the victims was held Monday at St. Paul CME Church.

Stephanie Dantzler, and her daughters Shanice and Miranda Dantzler-Williams were traveling on New Road on Mother’s Day when Deputy Pelletier ran a stop sign and struck their vehicle.

Sheriff Kristian Graziano said the deputy was responding to a call without her lights and siren on at the time of the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said she was moving at about 73 mph down a dark road.

Deputy Pelletier was fired and charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

Darin and Eric Dantzler each lost their sister and two nieces – both of whom had just graduated from college.

“I miss Stephanie. You know, they used to send memes up on Facebook every day. That’s what I miss most. Something just to laugh. And joyful,” said Eric Dantzler.

He said the last year without his sister and her daughters have been so tough. His brother Darin knows how he feels.

“It’s been hard. They say time heals; it just seems like it gets harder and harder,” said Darin Dantzler.

“Yeah, they are on our minds. Every day we think about them. All the time, you have your little ups and downs that we always remember,” added Eric Dantzler.

The family has hired a lawyer to help them get justice.

“To hold Charleston County and The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office accountable for this preventable tragedy. We look forward to presenting some very new facts that were not previously known that will show you to the extent that this horrible, horrible loss of life could’ve easily been prevented,” said Attorney Richard Hricik, who is representing the family.

Hricik expects the lawsuit will be filed sometime within the next week.