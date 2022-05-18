CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry’s own Darius Rucker will chronicle the renovation of a historic Downtown Charleston home in a new series airing on the Design Network.

‘Rucker’s Reno’ will follow the Hootie and the Blowfish front man as he and a team restore what they describe as a “massive” house originally built by slaves.

An interior designer and architect will help Rucker preserve the integrity and history of the house, while making updates and repairs.

In a trailer for the series, Rucker said that he is most excited about the history of the house and taking on the project in his favorite city in the world.

Click here to sign up and watch.