Watch: Darius Rucker surprises patients at Children’s Hospital with virtual concert

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Darius Rucker held a virtual performance for patients and staff at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital as part of the Healing Through Music initiative.

He played some of his most loved hits, “some with a fun twist” for the viewers. He changed the lyrics of his song “Hold My Hand” to “wash those hands,” encouraging everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rucker is one of many artists participating in the series, launched by Musicians On Call (MOC) and Hyundai Hope On Wheels. Other performers include Sia, Jason Derulo, Rachel Platten, Ingrid Michaelson, and more. The performances are posted on MOC and Hyundai Hope On Wheels social media pages weekdays at 7:00 p.m. “in conjunction with hospital shift changes and the hour that citizens nationwide show their gratitude to caregivers.”

MOC President and CEO, Pete Griffin, said that “in such a stressful environment, music can have a profound positive impact.”