ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Darius Rucker will perform for healthcare workers next month on the Isle of Palms.

Isle of Palms City Council unanimously voted to approve the event during a meeting on Tuesday.

No tickets will be sold for the concert; however, about 1,000 tickets will be distributed to local healthcare workers and will be given away through contests.

It’s unclear how the tickets will be distributed.

The concert will take place on June 9th at The Windjammer.