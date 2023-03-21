Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second annual Riverfront Revival concert headlined by Darius Rucker and the Turnpike Troubadours is set to take place October 7 and 8 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

Rucker curated the lineup for the festival, which will include:

Lainey Wilson

Band of Horses

Greensky Bluegrass

Niko Moon

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Drivin N’ Cryin

Megan Moroney

Wilderado

Cha Wa

Elvie Shane

Yesterday’s Wine

Carter Faith

Wayne Graham

Randall Fowler

Haley Mae Campell

Emily Curtis

Grayson Little

Performances will span across two stages each day, with music going from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Guests can also enjoy food, drinks, art, and culture from local vendors.

Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. daily.

Presale tickets are available until March 24, at which point prices will increase. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.