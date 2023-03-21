NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second annual Riverfront Revival concert headlined by Darius Rucker and the Turnpike Troubadours is set to take place October 7 and 8 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

Rucker curated the lineup for the festival, which will include:

  • Lainey Wilson
  • Band of Horses
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • Niko Moon
  • Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
  • Drivin N’ Cryin
  • Megan Moroney
  • Wilderado
  • Cha Wa
  • Elvie Shane
  • Yesterday’s Wine
  • Carter Faith
  • Wayne Graham
  • Randall Fowler
  • Haley Mae Campell
  • Emily Curtis
  • Grayson Little

Performances will span across two stages each day, with music going from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Guests can also enjoy food, drinks, art, and culture from local vendors.

Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. daily.

Presale tickets are available until March 24, at which point prices will increase. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.