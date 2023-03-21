NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second annual Riverfront Revival concert headlined by Darius Rucker and the Turnpike Troubadours is set to take place October 7 and 8 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.
Rucker curated the lineup for the festival, which will include:
- Lainey Wilson
- Band of Horses
- Greensky Bluegrass
- Niko Moon
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- Drivin N’ Cryin
- Megan Moroney
- Wilderado
- Cha Wa
- Elvie Shane
- Yesterday’s Wine
- Carter Faith
- Wayne Graham
- Randall Fowler
- Haley Mae Campell
- Emily Curtis
- Grayson Little
Performances will span across two stages each day, with music going from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Guests can also enjoy food, drinks, art, and culture from local vendors.
Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. daily.
Presale tickets are available until March 24, at which point prices will increase. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.