Data shows Charleston County leads the country in opioid distribution

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly released data paints a grim picture for Charleston County when it comes to opioids.

Charleston has the highest distribution number of pills per person in the entire country.

The numbers, released by the DEA and Centers for Disease Control, were analyzed by the Washington Post and show there are 248 prescription opioid pills per person in Charleston County.

A recovery coach at the Medical University of South Carolina told News 2 this epidemic knows no boundaries.

“There is always that misnomer that the person who is using is someone under an overpass, or it’s not my child, it’s not my father, not my mother – in fact, it’s quite the contrary,” said Michael Bertin.

In 2017, nearly 750 people died from opioid overdoses in South Carolina. More than 90 of those were in Charleston County.