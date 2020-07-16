Day of prayer and remembrance for those lost to COVID-19 in Charleston

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – As the number of South Carolinians lost to COVID-19 approaches 1,000, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and local clergy members held a day of prayer and remembrance Thursday.

“I Hereby proclaim today July 16th, 2020 as a day of prayer and remembrance in the City of Charleston for those who have been lost to this pandemic.” John Tecklenburg, City of Charleston Mayor

Mayor John Tecklenburg noted Charleston County to have the most cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the state.

“I mean this is coming home. This is reaching families, their moms, their dads, their family members, their friends. We’re all getting to the point where we know somebody or a family that has lost a loved one,” said Tecklenburg.

Reverend Anthony Thompson, Pastor at Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church mentioned Charleston is known as the Holy City and stated it’s history in coming together during trying times.

“Since five (or) four years ago you know, since after we had the Emmanuel tragedy the city has really come together and not only uniting each other in love but seeking God,” Thompson said.

Mayor Tecklenburg urges Charleston residents to continue social distancing and wearing face masks.

“Please take this seriously. It’s as serious as thousands of people dying in our own state,” noted Tecklenburg.

The flag atop City Hall will be flown at half staff to honor the COVID-19 victims.