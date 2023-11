CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers be aware of this traffic alert on International Boulevard heading towards Montague Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Crews will close the far-right lane on International Boulevard near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Officials say crews will be using a crane to replace the existing pedestrian bridge. They also ask that drivers use caution in the area during construction.