CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will stop accepting applications for disaster loans related to Hurricane Ian on January 20.

Business and nonprofits in certain South Carolina counties that sustained damage to their properties due to Hurricane Ian between September 24 and October 4 have until that date to apply for the federal disaster loan program.

Applicants in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties can apply for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Those in Berkeley, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Marion, and Williamsburg Counties — as well as Brunswick, Columbus, and Robeson, N.C. — are eligible to apply for Economic injury Disaster Loans.

The SBA has a Business Recovery Center set up in Pawleys Island for those who want to apply in-person or need help with the application process. The center is located at the Litchfield Exchange (14361 Ocean Highway). It is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The center will be closed Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will close permanently on January 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Applications can also be submitted online at this link.