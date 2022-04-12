CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadline to submit applications to exhibit art in the 2022 Piccolo Spoleto festival is April 15.

Artists from South Carolina that wish to have works featured in the Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition have until Friday to apply.

Art must meet the following requirements:

Must have been completed within the past two years

Must be original

Must be framed or have a finished edge and be gallery ready

Accepted types of art include 2D fine artwork in all media (traditional oil, watercolor, acrylics, etchings, and pastels as well as fiber art, collage, etc), photography, and sculptures.

Art previously exhibited in the 2021 Piccolo Spoleto Festival Juried Art Exhibitions, the 2021 or 2020 MOJA Arts Festival, at the City Gallery at any time, the 2022 ArtFields, or that will be entered into the 2022 North Charleston Judged Art Exhibition will not be accepted.

The winner for Best in Show will receive $500, while winners in individual categories will receive $100.

The exhibition will be held May 27 through June 12 at the City Gallery at Joe Riley Waterfront Park.

Click here to apply.