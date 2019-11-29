Décor Debate; What’s the best time to put up the Christmas Tree?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thanksgiving is over and for many that means it’s time to put up the Christmas tree. If you are planning to buy a real tree this year, you may want to consider waiting a few more days.

Studies show that “peak tree-buying season” is the few weeks in between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Experts say that prices will be at their highest from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

However, many people are eager to decorate so they can spend some quality time bonding with family before Thanksgiving Break is over.

“We always get the Christmas tree the day after Thanksgiving,” says Lowcountry resident Nahtanha Low. “We put it up, and we watch Christmas movies, and we do the whole Christmas tradition.”

Speaking of tradition, much has changed over the years. Different religions, countries, and practices vary in terms of when to put up the tree.

For example, in Catholic tradition Christmas trees are put up after noon on Christmas Eve. This was to preserve the look of the tree to make sure it was bright green for Christmas Day.

However, the classic tradition is to put up the Christmas tree 12 days before Christmas day, on the 13th of December.

Lowcountry resident Tony Martin says that he doesn’t have a preference at all. “My mom always said at least until Thanksgiving night, after Thanksgiving the tree goes up and I don’t, I could care less,” says Martin.

Martin says that he just wants to see it snow in the South on Christmas Day.

Even if you don’t mind when the decorations go up, a lot of families use the time decorating as a bonding experience. The Talley Family has recently started buying a real tree after the birth of their daughter.

“Hopefully we’ll go with my dad, he’s in the car, he’s in town from Michigan,” says Jennifer Talley. “But going to pick out a live Christmas tree together, and then just decorating it in traditional stuff. Everything started with her.”

If you want to see a list of Christmas Tree Farms in the Lowcountry, click here.