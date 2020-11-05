Defense Engineering Services announces expansion in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Defense Engineering Services announced it will expand operations in Charleston County.

The company, which was founded in 2013, specializes in survivability, vehicle systems and mechanical engineering. It provides technical, design and manufacturing services for government and private companies across the country, delivering technical solutions, test services, prototype fabrication and low-rate manufacturing for large and small projects.

According to a press release Thursday, the more than $1.1 million investment will create 18 new jobs.

“We started DES in South Carolina and the friendly business climate has helped us reinvest and grow. Over the next five years, we are planning for steady growth both through federal contracting and our involvement with other thriving businesses in the state. We look forward to continuing to build DES and expanding our capability to offer engineering, design and prototyping services,” said DES Managing Principals Greg Gordon and Bob Cole.

Expansion of the facility in North Charleston will increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capacity, while providing additional office space and resources for engineering and design team members.

“There’s nothing we enjoy touting more than the success and growth of our small businesses. Defense Engineering Services is showing its innovation and might in a fierce industry. We look forward to future growth of DES here in the business-friendly city of North Charleston,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025. Those interested in joining the DES team can visit: http://www.defengserv.com/contact-us.html