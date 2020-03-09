DEHEC investigates a total of six “presumptive positive” Coronavirus cases in South Carolina

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a total of six “presumptive positive” Coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

Yesterday, samples from four new cases tested positive for Coronavirus at DHEC’s public health laboratory.

At this time, officials say these results are required to be confirmed by the CDC.

The agency is also awaiting confirmation from the two “presumptive positive” cases discovered last week.

According to DHEC, one of the cases announced last week was an elderly female from Camden. She now remains isolated.

The other case was a woman from Charleston County who works for a local hospital and has become symptom-free.

Officials say that she will continue to self-monitor herself.

The new cases announced today involve 3 people in Camden and one man in Spartanburg.

Yesterday, Governor McMaster and DEHEC officials briefed the public on the situation urging the public to heed the warning from officials.

“Continue to be vigilant by covering coughs and sneezes washing hands frequently with warm soap and water and staying home when sick,” says Dr. Linda Bell, the state Epidemiologist.

