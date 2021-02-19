Delayed vaccine clinic in Mount Pleasant happening Friday for second dose of the vaccine

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, a vaccination clinic that was postponed due to severe weather halting the vaccine delivery will take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

This vaccine clinic is only for those who received their first vaccine at Seacoast Church on January 22nd.

Health officials say those receiving their second dose of the vaccine Friday are still within the time limit for it to be effective.

The first appointment begins at 8 AM with the last one scheduled for 4 PM. Officials ask that you aim to arrive at your appointment time and not too early to avoid lines being backed up.

Mayor Will Haynie says Chick-Fil-A Manager Jerry Walkowiak, who was interviewed by News 2 and national outlets for his assistance in directing traffic for the vaccine clinic, will be there to assist.

Jerry Walkowiak will be awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Daniel Island Rotary Club on Friday for his service to the community.

“When you think about here we are the most advanced medical culture in the world and we’re giving vaccines, a life-saving vaccine, in a deadly pandemic in parking lots… but that’s what we’re doing to get it out and get people getting it quicker,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

The Town of Mount Pleasant is working with local health care facilities to finalize a recurring drive-up vaccination event.