Democratic candidates attend Ministers’ Breakfast with Rev. Al Sharpton

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All eyes are still on South Carolina hours after the 10th Democratic presidential debate at the Gaillard Center. The focus now turns towards the “First in the South” primary which happens on Saturday.

Six of the candidates will speak at the Ministers’ Breakfast hosted by the National Action Network and featuring Rev. Al Sharpton.

The candidates touched on the importance of the African American vote and racism in America during Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston.

“I’ve worked like the devil to earn the vote of the African American community,” said former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve been working very hard – we’ve improved the school system for black and brown students in New York City,” said NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg. “We’ve increased the jobs that are available to them, we’ve increased the housing that is available.”

“I come to this with some humility because I am conscious to the fact that there’s seven white people on this stage talking about racial justice. None of us have the experience,” said Pete Buttigieg.

“When there is racism in the criminal justice system, then we need to fix it,” said Amy Klobuchar.

The six candidates you can expect to see at Wednesday’s breakfast include former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, and businessman Tom Steyer.

That breakfast takes place at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.