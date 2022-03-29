CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Denmark Vesey statue has returned to Hampton Park after a May 2021 vandalism prompted a lengthy restoration process.

While removing the engraved granite slab which had been defaced in the vandalism, crews found that the statue’s interior was rusting due to “extensive water infiltration,” compromising the integrity of the statue.

Crews begin restorative work on Denmark Vesey statue in Hampton Park (Jan. 13, 2022)

Denmark Vesey statue was vandalized in May 2021

The lack of internal support also caused the capstone to become deformed.

Restorations included installing an improved granite face stone and capstone and a reinforced stainless steel frame, as well as replacing the brick trim around the base.

All told, restoration costs totaled over $20,000. The cost was covered by Meadors, Inc.