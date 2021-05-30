Denmark Vesey monument vandalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Denmark Vesey monument in Hampton Park was vandalized over the weekend, according to the City of Charleston.

Officials believe that the damage was done between noon Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The granite base of the monument sustained “significant damage” as a result of the incident.

The City of Charleston is planning repairs and the Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Mayor John Tecklenburg released the following statement:

“As with other recent acts of vandalism against our city’s monuments, we will repair this damage. We will work to punish those who did it. And we will never allow this kind of cowardly misconduct to divide our city or distract our citizens from the real and meaningful progress that we are all making together.”

Vesey was a former slave who bought his freedom and became a carpenter.

He planned a revolt against white slave owners, but was arrested and hanged before he could carry out the plan.