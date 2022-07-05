CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say a two-vehicle crash left a driver dead and two others injured Monday in Ravenel.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road when a Chevrolet pickup headed northbound veered left of center and struck a Volkswagen SUV head-on, according to CCSO.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Deputies say that the Volkswagen driver and another occupant “suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” along with an infant suffering minor injuries.

All three were taken to area hospitals.

The roadway was shut down until after 6 p.m. while CCSO investigated the crash.

The deceased victim’s identity is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

Deputies say that this is the second deadly traffic collision investigated by CCSO in less than 24 hours.