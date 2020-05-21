Deputies: 1 person injured in early morning shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a man in the Town of James Island.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting which happened on Honey Hill Road around 1:20 a.m.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, a male was shot in his lower rear and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.