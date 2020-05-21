Deputies: 1 person injured in early morning shooting on James Island

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a man in the Town of James Island.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting which happened on Honey Hill Road around 1:20 a.m.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, a male was shot in his lower rear and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES