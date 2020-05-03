Deputies: 2 arrested after domestic dispute leads to road rage, shots fired Saturday afternoon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested on Saturday following a road rage and shots fired incident in Ravenel.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a male and female were involved in a domestic dispute just before 3:00 p.m. while driving in separate cars in the Ravenel area.

Deputies say the vehicles proceeded northbound on Savannah Highway with the male operating his vehicle in an aggressive manner while following the female victim.

During the incident, the female’s son was contacted and he located the parties on the roadway.

The son fired gunshots towards the male’s vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle, according to CCSO.

Deputies who were in the area observed the subjects engaged in the dispute and stopped all three vehicles in the area of Savannah Highway near the Ponderosa subdivision.

Deputies arrested both males after an initial investigation into the incident.

Anthony Holmes, 52, was arrested for domestic violence-road rage. He is charged with third-degree domestic violence and 2nd degree assault and battery.

Sterling Simmons, 23, was arrested for the shooting. He is being charged with attempted murder.