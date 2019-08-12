Deputies apprehend suspect after vehicle pursuit, foot chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a man who led them on a vehicle pursuit into downtown Charleston early Monday morning.

It happened just after 4:00 a.m.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop a black Audi SUV on I-26 eastbound near Remount Road for violations.

The driver failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

Deputies say the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Daniel Howard, exited the interstate onto Morrison Drive and eventually collided into a tree, causing damage to the vehicle.

Capt. Antonio said the suspect fled on foot but was chased down by deputies who were able to apprehend him.

Deputies determined that the vehicle was recently stolen.

Howard is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of cocaine base.