Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting in Charleston County that left one person injured

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a shooting in Adams Run on Saturday, July 27.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at around 1:00 AM on the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road.

According to Captain Roger Antonio, a male victim was shot in the chest by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

If anybody has information on the incident, you are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.